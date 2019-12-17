Vehicle was playing loud children's music in neighborhood where 2 children went missing: Officials Braxton Williams, 6, and Bri'ya Williams, 5, disappeared Sunday morning.

Authorities are on the hunt for a vehicle that had been playing loud children's music in the Florida neighborhood where two children went missing over the weekend.

Braxton Williams, 6, and his sister Bri'ya Williams, 5, disappeared Sunday morning after they had been playing outside their residence in Paradise Village mobile home community, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

T.K. Water, the sheriff's office chief of investigations, asked the community to keep an eye out for the vehicle and the man who is driving it.

Braxton Williams, 6, and Bri'ya Williams, 5, were last seen in the area of the 10000 block of West Beaver Street in Jacksonville, Fla on Dec. 15, 2019. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

"We're searching for that vehicle 'cause we'd like to ask that individual some questions," Water said at a press conference Tuesday.

The vehicle -- described as a white four-door vehicle -- has been seen in the neighborhood where the children went missing, according to Water.

He said it was still not clear exactly what happened and cannot tell if there is a threat to the community.

Braxton Williams and Bri'ya Williams are seen in these undated handout photos released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the children, describing them as "endangered."

