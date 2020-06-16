Veteran bus driver happy to be working again after beating the coronavirus Mia House said she signed up to help the community by being a bus driver.

Some of the essential workers who became ill with the coronavirus while on the frontlines have since recovered and are now returning to work.

Mia House, of Roselle, New Jersey, has been a bus driver for the MTA New York City Transit for 11 years. She told ABC News that "getting the coronavirus was unexpected."

"I was one of those that thought, 'Not me. I take care of myself. I’m OK. I’m fine.' But lo and behold I caught the virus," House, 44, said.

After she spent weeks at home recovering, House is happy to get back to her routes.

MTA bus driver Mia House talks to ABC News about coronavirus. ABC News

"For me, being back to work shows my resiliency. [It] shows that nothing is gonna keep me down. Nothing is gonna stop me from being who I am, who I need to be, helping the community," House said.

Now, the veteran bus driver follows additional safety precautions while driving, including covering her seat and cleaning the steering wheel, knobs, buttons and dashboard.

The MTA has lost over 130 employees to COVID-19, according to the agency.

"I don’t know what I’m going to deal with on a day-to-day basis. I come to work. I’m dealing with multiple people. People still get on the bus [with] no mask," she said.

Due to the nature of her job and the uncertainty regarding the spread of the virus, her sanitation efforts have moved into her home as well.

"I am home now and the new normal is coming in through the garage -- I take my clothes off -- straight to the wash," she explained, adding that she does this before seeing her family.

Nevertheless, House said she was determined to get back to work "to continue helping the public."

"My favorite part about my job is knowing I’m making a difference," she said. "This is what I signed up for. This is my job."