Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

The service begins at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral on Wednesday.

Nichols family attorney Ben Crump said Nichols' parents spoke with Harris on the phone for over 30 minutes.

Harris and Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, "spoke exclusively, and during this emotional time, the Vice President was able to console Ms. Wells and even help her smile," Crump said in a statement.

"Tyre's parents invited Vice President Harris to the funeral tomorrow, and were pleased that she accepted their invitation," Crump said.

Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, and George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, will also be in attendance.

Nichols, 29, died on Jan, 10, three days after he was beaten by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop.

The graphic footage was caught on officers' body cameras. The video was released to the public on Friday and sparked nationwide outrage.

Five officers involved in the Jan. 7 traffic stop have been fired and arrested on charges including second-degree murder.

