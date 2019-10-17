Victims of Hard Rock Hotel collapse file lawsuit alleging negligence

Multiple victims injured in the Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans filed a lawsuit on Thursday against five companies involved in the construction of the building.

Interested in New Orleans? Add New Orleans as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New Orleans news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The lawsuit alleges that cost-cutting measures led to the use of inferior materials and that the companies were aware of concerns by workers that some of the materials used were too "thin."

"This major building collapse would not have occurred, but for the negligence and failure of the defendants," the lawsuit said.

The collapse on Saturday left two people dead and dozens more injured. One person, a worker, was still unaccounted for as of Wednesday and authorities said the chances of finding the person alive were slim.

Gerald Herbert/AP

The companies named in the suit are 1031 Canal Development, Kailas Companies, Harry Baker Smith Architects, Heaslip Engineering, and Citadel Builders. None immediately responded to ABC News for comment.

Rene Rocha and Steve Herman, the attorneys representing the 10 victims, said all of their clients are still receiving medical treatment and were not available for comment.

"Some are more shaken up than others, but everyone is shocked," Rocha told ABC News on Thursday.

Rocha said they are still working to understand what happened.

"We're gonna do everything we can for our clients to get to the bottom of what happened and to make sure that those who are responsible for this tragedy are held accountable," Rocha said.

Emily Kask/30238387A /AFP via Getty Images

Regional Mechanical Services, an air conditioning contractor in Louisiana, identified one of the two people who died as Quinnyon J. Wimberly, an employee of theirs.

"His passion, reliability, and energetic nature were known and enjoyed by everyone he met," the company said in a statement on Facebook.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged the public to continue to avoid the area.

The city's Fire Department Chief Timothy McConnell said Monday the building remains dangerous and unstable.

"We're a long way from being in safe mode," McConnell said.

ABC News' Kevin Krause and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.