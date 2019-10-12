At least one person was killed and several others injured after a crane collapsed at the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, officials said.

Eighteen people were transported to local hospitals and three were still missing, New Orleans Fire Chief Timothy McConnell said at a press conference Saturday.

EMS Director Emily Nichols said the victims taken to the hospital were "all stable at this time." It was not clear if the people unaccounted for were trapped or left the scene.

The collapse happened around 9:12 a.m. local time at Canal and North Rampart Streets, McConnell said.

McConnell urged the public to avoid the area and said another collapse was "absolutely" possible because of how unstable the building is.

Dramatic video shows the moment a crane collapsed at the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans that killed at least one person and injured several others. https://t.co/6rbKpQkV2G pic.twitter.com/2PWJBvpgKY — ABC News (@ABC) October 12, 2019

He called the situation "very dangerous" since the crane, which weighs tons, is not supported.

Dramatic video of the incident showed the crane falling into the street as debris billowed into the air.

#Alert the @NOLAFireDept, @NewOrleansEMS & @NOPDNews are responding to a partial structure collapse at Canal & N. Rampart. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area & listen to public safety officials. ⚠️ — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) October 12, 2019

It was not clear what caused the collapse, which affected the sixth to eighth floors.

Police did not identify the deceased person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrounding buildings, including condominiums, were being evacuated. Nearby streets were closed to vehicles, according to NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness center.

