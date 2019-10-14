The rescue mission in New Orleans is still underway as responders are still looking for one missing person at the scene of a partial building collapse that has already claimed the lives of two construction workers.

Officials know of one deceased person and one missing person who remains at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown New Orleans.

The first fatality was reported on Saturday shortly after the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, partially collapsed.

The search of the site continued Monday morning, New Orleans Fire Department Chief Timothy McConnell said at a news conference.

David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP

He said that crews are at the site and are using search dogs to look for the person that is believed to be missing and the individual who is believed to be deceased.

McConnell said that it is still a "very dangerous building."

"We're a long way from being in safe mode," he said.

Some of the building's top floors collapsed Saturday and one body has been recovered from the site, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Sunday.

Fallon Leigh OBrien via Reuters

Of the 30 people who were injured at the scene, all but one have been released from a local hospital. That lone individual is in stable condition, Cantrell said Monday.

ABC News' William Hutchinson and Olivia Rubin contributed to this report.