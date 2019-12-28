First victims of the Hawaii helicopter crash identified, one body still missing The body of the seventh person aboard the helicopter has not been found.

Authorities have preliminary identifications for the pilot and two passengers that were aboard a helicopter that crashed this week during a tour of the Kauai's Nā Pali Coast in Hawaii.

Officials said the pilot was 69-year-old Paul Matero, of Wailua and two of the tourists, were 47-year-old Amy Gannon and 13-year-old Jocelyn Gannon, both of Wisconsin.

"Four other passengers are believed to be a family from Switzerland, however, their identities have not yet been released at this time," according to the press release issued on Saturday by the Kauai Police Department.

A photo shows an area over Napali Coast State Wilderness Park where search and rescue are searching for a tour Helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii with several people aboard on Dec. 27, 2019.

The body of one of the victims from Switzerland has not been recovered, officials said.

Coast Guard Incident Command Post responders look over a map of the Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, the day after a tour helicopter disappeared with seven people aboard.

All seven were on a Safari Helicopter Tour on Thursday and last seen around 4:30 p.m. leaving the Waimea Canyon area. The wreckage was found on Friday afternoon in Kōke'e "near steep, remote terrain between Miloli‘i Ridge Road and Nu‘alolo Trail," officials said.

Recovery efforts continued on Saturday.

Autopsies to positively confirm all identities are still pending.

A Coast Guard search and rescue team looking over Napali Coast State Wilderness Park for a tour Helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii with seven people aboard on Dec. 27, 2019. The helicopter's owner called for help about 45 minutes after the chopper was due back from a tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening.