First victims of the Hawaii helicopter crash identified, one body still missing

The body of the seventh person aboard the helicopter has not been found.

By
Christina Carrega
December 28, 2019, 9:16 PM
4 min read

Authorities have preliminary identifications for the pilot and two passengers that were aboard a helicopter that crashed this week during a tour of the Kauai's Nā Pali Coast in Hawaii.

Officials said the pilot was 69-year-old Paul Matero, of Wailua and two of the tourists, were 47-year-old Amy Gannon and 13-year-old Jocelyn Gannon, both of Wisconsin.

"Four other passengers are believed to be a family from Switzerland, however, their identities have not yet been released at this time," according to the press release issued on Saturday by the Kauai Police Department.

The body of one of the victims from Switzerland has not been recovered, officials said.

All seven were on a Safari Helicopter Tour on Thursday and last seen around 4:30 p.m. leaving the Waimea Canyon area. The wreckage was found on Friday afternoon in Kōke'e "near steep, remote terrain between Miloli‘i Ridge Road and Nu‘alolo Trail," officials said.

Recovery efforts continued on Saturday.

Autopsies to positively confirm all identities are still pending.