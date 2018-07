The names of some of those who perished in the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, have been confirmed by ABC News.

Interested in Duck Boat Accident? Add Duck Boat Accident as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Duck Boat Accident news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Belinda Coleman

Glenn Coleman

Horace "Butch" Coleman

Irvin Raymond Coleman

Angela Coleman

Evan Coleman

Reece Coleman

Maxwell Coleman

Arya Coleman