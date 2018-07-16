Video captures police opening fire on suspects during pursuit

Las Vegas Police have released body camera footage from a wild officer-involved shooting last week.

On July 11, police were dispatched to an attempted murder call in which the victim was shot multiple times, police said in a news release.

Two suspects fled the scene in an SUV described as an early 2000 Ford Expedition.

Just over two hours later, deputies spotted the vehicle and gave chase.

As the suspects’ vehicle was attempting to flee from authorities, the men inside the vehicle fired 34 shots at officers, striking multiple vehicles, police said.

Officers returned fire before the chase ultimately ended on Ogden Avenue and 18th street.

The suspects were later identified as Fidel Miranda, 23, and Rene Nunez, 30.

Miranda was declared dead at the scene while Nunez was taken into custody after receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, police said. This is the 10th officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas this year.

The results of an investigation into the shooting with be sent to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review, police said in a statement.