Video of a lemon rolling and rolling downhill captivates Twitter

Maybe people needed something soothing amid stories of tense cave rescues and contentious international summits. Or maybe the video was just too hypnotic to turn off.

Either way, a of a lemon rolling and rolling and rolling down a hill became a smash on Twitter, with more than 20,000 retweets and more than 1.5 million views by Thursday morning.

Mike Sakasegawa, who posted the video, said he followed the peripatetic citrus for a quarter-mile.

Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

The video itself showed just the last 90 seconds of the lemon's suspenseful adventure. Several times throughout the lemon almost stops before continuing on its travels.

After posting the video that went viral, Sakasegawa gained hundreds of followers overnight.

"Just to answer a couple questions that have been asked a bunch," Sakasegawa tweeted, "the lemon stopped rolling because we got to the bottom of the hill. The lemon is still intact, in my kitchen, and I don’t know what I’m going to do with it yet."

Sakasegawa decided to save the lemon, which is ripe [for internet stardom].

I felt bad about leaving the large lemon in the gutter so I went back, retrieved it, took it home, and washed it off. pic.twitter.com/iqWxuQuCiL — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

People posted messages of awe and respect for the lemon's stamina.

If this little lemon can overcome all of those obstacles and keep on rolling, you can too. You go, friend. You keep rolling. Be your best lemon. I have faith in you.#lemonroll https://t.co/XpRLtGtQzl — Katie Maling (@mislokatied) July 12, 2018

a lemon can run for longer than i can ?? https://t.co/yG9BKWZVoi — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 12, 2018

And some were amazed at their own stamina for watching an entire video of a rolling lemon.

2008: Busy, trying to balance work and home life. 2018: Busy watching a video of a lemon rolling down the street. — Kim Possible™ (@kimlockhartga) July 12, 2018

no i am not going to sit here and watch a lemon roll down a wow where did the time go https://t.co/MAR030qZP6 — darth™ (@darth) July 12, 2018

Me - “There’s not a chance this lemon rolls down the hill for close to two minutes, and I’m not gunna watch that long anyway” Me, two minutes later - “Damn I can’t believe it made it all the way” https://t.co/voQXtqIIFm — sbn (@SweetBabyNicco) July 12, 2018

Now, everybody back to work.