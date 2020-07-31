Video shows adorable grandparents' reunion after return from the hospital Krista Kellum filmed her grandpa seeing his wife return home from the hospital.

A couple's decades-long love story was captured on camera thanks to their granddaughter, who shared their incredible bond and sweet show of affection after being separated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

David and Loretta Bowen, both 90 years old, were reunited at their home in Jesup, Georgia, on July 15 after she spent weeks in the hospital and their granddaughter Krista Kellum posted the adorable moment on Instagram.

"The reason I wanted this recorded is because my grandparents have been married for such a long time and their love is still just as strong," Krista Kellum told ABC News of the couple who have been married 71 years. "And they’re still, as you see in the video, so bonded and strong."

The pair were separated when Kellum's grandmother was told there was a mass in her colon that doctors said needed to be removed in surgery.

"They were separated for such a long time while she was in the hospital and he was just beside himself not being able to see her because of the coronavirus," Kellum explained. "I wanted them to see that and capture that moment and have it forever just because it was such a precious moment seeing them reunited."

Kellum wrote in the caption on Instagram that her granddad "is a praying man" and throughout her life he went to church every morning and spent hours praying.

She also shared in the post that on the morning of her grandmother's surgery "the mass was totally gone."

"They kept my grandma in the hospital for a few days, and this video is her returning home and reuniting with her husband," she wrote. "Brb gotta go cry and thank Jesus forever."

Kellum told ABC News that her "message for everyone going through this pandemic is just to be strong and be together as a family."