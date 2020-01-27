Video shows group lifting SUV off woman trapped underneath in New York City A woman was rescued by helpful strangers after getting stuck under an SUV.

In a dramatic scene caught on camera, good Samaritans acted swiftly to help a woman stuck under an SUV in Manhattan on Sunday. She was reportedly knocked down in a traffic accident.

Video shows passers-by running to lift the SUV on its side, which allowed her to come out from underneath it.

Colby Droscher, who captured video of the scene, shared a photo on Twitter of the woman after the rescue that showed her conscious and on her phone as emergency responders tended to her.

"I do know these onlookers acted with heroism," Droscher told Storyful.