Video shows truck plow into donut shop at full speed, narrowly missing customers

Two customers had to dive out of the way as a truck slammed into a donut shop in Washington state Friday morning. The driver is now under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

The video, acquired by Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO, shows a white pick-up truck fly around a corner, drive off the road and careen through the parking lot straight into the front of the shop in Auburn, Washington, about 15 minutes east of Tacoma.

The two customers, a man and a woman, may have concrete curbs installed outside the shop to thank for their lives.

KOMO

Auburn Police Department

Donut Star told KOMO they installed the concrete barriers after several previous crashes at the corner.

No one was injured in the accident, though the woman at the front of the store is clearly seen stunned following the near miss.

"She was so frightened, she was just shaking," May Poy, a clerk who was behind the counter at the time, told KOMO. "She said she could have died, she saw it coming right at her."

Auburn Police Department

The Auburn Police Department did not name the man who crashed into the store, but said a "male in his 40s" was charged with DUI.

The shop remained open.