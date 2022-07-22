Vigil held for missing 20-year-old Ole Miss student

“It’s our prayer that Jay Lee comes home safe and sound,” one supporter said.

The Ole Miss community gathered for a vigil for missing 20-year-old student Jay Lee as it’s been two weeks since his disappearance, and fellow students, friends and family still await his safe return.

“The reason we’re doing this tonight is because if it was any one of us, he would be here right now,” fellow student Kara Gallagher told Jackson, Mississippi, affiliate WAPT.

According to WAPT, the “Hope Rally for Jay Lee” was organized in part by the Ole Miss Department of Social Work. Supporters brought with them signs on Wednesday expressing love for Lee in his absence and hope that he’ll return safely. “Hope for JayLee, #BringJayHome,” one poster said.

Gathering in such uncertain circumstances, one of the supporters continued to think on a positive note of Lee and his impact in his surrounding community.

A poster brought by one of the supporters attending Lee's vigil is shown. Hotty Toddy News

“We were overwhelmed in seeing how he was ordering baby items out of his own pocket to give to children in need,” the supporter said, reflecting on Lee’s character. “That’s the kind of guy he is.”

Just before his disappearance, Lee was on a mission to provide infants with baby formula organizing a drive to collect supplies.

The family is now pledging $5,000 to anyone that comes forward with information leading to the return of Lee.

Along with their vibrant posters decorated in optimistic messages to Lee, supporters blew bubbles and Lee’s father was seen holding an illustrated portrait of his son. Attendees were also seen wearing “hope for Jay Lee” stickers on their shirts.

Two attendees are shown holding posters in support of Lee's safe return home. Hotty Toddy News

The FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s office has joined Oxford, Mississippi, police and University of Mississippi police in the search for Lee to increase their reach with additional resources from the combined help of all four institutions.

According to the latest update from Oxford police and university police, officers are reviewing data from all digital search warrants as they await various others that remain. Additionally, they were able to review more video footage to trace Lee’s whereabouts and have conducted more physical searches in the area.

Meanwhile, in their most recent statement, Oxford police and university police said that they will continue to follow up on tips and to update the community as the investigation continues.