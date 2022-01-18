Vigil to be held for woman pushed in front of train and killed by stranger in NYC

A vigil is planned for Tuesday night at 6 at the Red Steps in Times Square to honor Michelle Go, the woman killed when she was pushed in front of a subway train by a stranger in what her family calls a "senseless act of violence."

On Saturday morning, Simon Martial allegedly pushed Go in front of an oncoming train on the N/Q/R/W line inside the Times Square-42nd Street subway station, police said.

Martial has been charged with murder and is awaiting arraignment. New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a Saturday press conference that the attack was "unprovoked" and that Go didn't appear to interact with Martial.

ABC News wasn't able to reach an attorney for Martial for additional comments.

Go's family is demanding justice.

"We are in a state of shock and grieving the loss of our daughter, sister and friend. We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died," the family statement read. "Her life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence and we pray that she gets the justice she deserves."

Go, 40, is remembered by her family as a "beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and help others," they said in a statement.

Go also worked as a consultant for Deloitte and spent her free time volunteering as an advocate for the homeless, according to ABC New York station WABC.