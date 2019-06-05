Family and friends are mourning a youth basketball coach and father of two who was gunned down in front of his Southern California home.
Claudell Walter, 38, was found shot in front of his home in Menifee just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Walter had just parked and was getting out of his car when he was struck, reported Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC.
Walter's 13-year-old son, who was not harmed, was sitting in the car at the time, according to KABC, though sheriff's office officials said they could not verify the report.
No arrests have been made, according to the sheriff's office.
Walter and his brother-in-law, DaShaun Thomas, were the co-founders of a youth basketball program, reported KABC.
"I lost another brother," Thomas wrote on Facebook on Monday. "From the day I met your sister, you loved, and supported me in every way. It’s eating me up that something like this can happen to such a great man. Thanks for devoting so much time into making my dream a reality. I will continue to carry on your legacy man. This hurts."
Thomas did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.
"Coach Claudell was such a great man, father, husband, brother, son, uncle, cousin, friend and Coach!" said a post Monday on the DTermined Athletics Instagram page. "Claudell loved his family and his two kids were his heart. He loved coaching and mentoring athletes. He put his heart and sole [sic] into the next generation and we are stunned that such thing could happen."
View this post on Instagram
With heavy hearts, Our DTermined Family has suffered a huge lost. We lost the anchor of our program. Coach Claudell Walter lost his life to senseless violence in front of his own home. Coach Claudell was coming home from a typical Saturday competing with his team, when a gunman ran up and shot him before he got out of his car. We are very saddened by this, because of his impact on our program, and athletes from all over the world. He was very passionate and always had a smile on his face. At this point, this process is under investigation and we ask any and everyone help bringing justice to our family. The event occurred Saturday night in Heritage Lake (Menifee, Ca) around 9:45pm. For those who knew him, you knew Coach Claudell was such a great man, father, husband, brother, son, uncle, cousin, friend and Coach! Claudell loved his family and his two kids were his heart. He loved coaching and mentoring athletes. He put his heart and sole into the next generation and we are stunned that such thing could happen. We ask everyone to continue to lift our family up in prayers and love and cherish your family. We appreciate all the love and support that we have received. Claudell, you will be missed and we thank you for all of your hard work and dedication you displayed over the years. This is a very hard pill to swallow. It’s so sad the something so cruel can happen to such a great person. To our basketball community, we are so grateful of the respect and support you guys are overflowing at this difficult time. 😢 @justin._.walter7 We will continue your fathers legacy and we are here for you! WE WILL LOVE AND MISS YOU CLAUDELL! YOU WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS...... #DTermined #TeamDTermined #DTerminedAthletics #Family #PlayForCoachClaudell #Passion #Heart #Restup #Love #WeLoveYouCoachClaudell