The mugshot of an Illinois man wanted for violating his probation circulated the internet Tuesday, yet not for the reason police intended.

The Galesburg Police Department, in Illinois, posted a mugshot of Todd W. Barrick Jr., 50, and asked for the public's assistance in finding him.

Barrick is wanted for violating his probation related to possession of methamphetamine, the department wrote on last Tuesday and online records show.

Yet the mugshot quickly caught the eye of many for its nearly uncanny resemblance to "Walter White," the infamous main character on the hit AMC show "Breaking Bad," played by Brian Cranston.

Galesburg Police Department via Facebook

“Brian Cranston is looking rough,” one user commented.

Another joked that the police should try looking in Albuquerque, where the show is based.

On the show, White went from a high school chemistry teacher to a ruthless drug dealer, specifically producing methamphetamine, after he was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer.

Galesburg police could not immediately be reached to comment on the case.