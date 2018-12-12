Warrant dismissed against Jazmine Headley, mother seen in video having baby yanked from her arms by police

Dec 12, 2018, 12:05 PM ET
A New Jersey judge dismissed a warrant on Wednesday against Jazmine Headley, the mother seen in a viral video having her baby yanked from her arms by police and security guards at a New York social services office.

Headley, 23, appeared at a hearing in Mercer County, New Jersey, Superior Court, and pleaded not guilty to charges of credit card theft stemming from a 2016 arrest.

"Today is a great day for Jazmine, her mom and her little boy," said Headley's attorney, Brian Neary.

Neary said a judge allowed Headley to enter a program for first-time offenders to resolve the old case.

"This is a not guilty plea and after the passages of time, the case will be dismissed and ultimately her criminal record will be expunged," Neary said.

