Washington Nationals celebrate World Series win in DC with parade among thousands of fans

Nov 2, 2019, 1:51 PM ET
PHOTO: Fans gather as the Washington Nationals hold a parade to celebrate their World Series victory over the Houston Astros on November 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Following their improbable run in the playoffs, and even more amazing World Series victory in which they won all four of their games on the road against the Houston Astros, the Washington Nationals are capping off their championship celebrations Saturday with a World Series victory parade through the streets of D.C.

Thousands are expected to line the National Mall to party with World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, young star Juan Soto, and, among other stars, veteran ace Max Scherzer.

The Nationals parade begins at 2 p.m. EST Saturday and starts near the Washington Monument before making its planned two-hour trip along the Mall before ending at Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street.

There, the players and other members of the organization will address the crowd.

PHOTO: Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer signs autographs for fans before a parade to celebrate the teams World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Washington.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer signs autographs for fans before a parade to celebrate the team's World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Washington.

Following Saturday’s celebrations, the team will make the quick jaunt to the White House Monday for a ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump.

It’s customary for the sitting president to host champions of various sports leagues but with the Trump administration, the event has turned into a political litmus test for teams and players. One prominent Nationals player, All-Star pitcher Sean Doolittle, is declining the honor.

Doolittle, according to the Washington Post, said he “just couldn’t do it.”

"People say you should go because it's about respecting the office of the president," Doolittle said, according to the Post. "And I think over the course of his time in office [Trump's] done a lot of things that maybe don't respect the office."

PHOTO: Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, left, and manager Dave Martinez hold up the NLCS trophy, left, and World Series trophy before a parade to celebrate the teams World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros.
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, left, and manager Dave Martinez hold up the NLCS trophy, left, and World Series trophy before a parade to celebrate the team's World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros.
Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Nationals president mascot rides a bike before the start of the World Series championship parade in downtown Washington, DC.
PHOTO: Fans gather as the Washington Nationals hold a parade to celebrate their World Series victory over the Houston Astros on November 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Fans gather as the Washington Nationals hold a parade to celebrate their World Series victory over the Houston Astros on November 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: Fans wait for the MLB Washington Nationals to celebrate the teams World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros, in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Fans wait for the MLB Washington Nationals to celebrate the team's World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros, in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
PHOTO: Washington Nationals fans cheer and hold up signs before the start of the World Series championship parade in downtown Washington, DC.
Washington Nationals fans cheer and hold up signs before the start of the World Series championship parade in downtown Washington, DC.
Since Trump has taken office, the Golden State Warriors have declined to visit the White House, and members of the Philadelphia Eagles were uninvited to their championship ceremony.

For those unable to attend Saturday's events, the Nationals parade will be live streamed on MLB.com.