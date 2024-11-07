Washington Post editor on how the 2024 presidential election will be remembered

Mary Jordan, associate editor at the Washington Post, sat down with ABC News to discuss Donald Trump's historic victory and what Melania Trump's second term as first lady might look like.

Jordan, the author of "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," describes Donald Trump as the comeback king who, despite his offensive language and criminal convictions, keeps moving forward and continues to achieve greater victories.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in a historic presidential election Tuesday.

ABC NEWS: Joining us now is Mary Jordan, associate editor at the Washington Post and author of "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump." Mary, thank you so much for joining us. We will get to Melania Trump in a moment, but first just put it into perspective, this very specific moment we find ourselves in. How will history remember this incredible 2024 election?

MARY JORDAN: Like no other. Between the unusual nature that Kamala Harris didn't even know she was running until July, that we had a president who walked on stage and shocked people.

They thought, Oh my God, Joe Biden, something happened to him. He can't run. And we, of course, had Donald Trump, the comeback king, who, despite offensive language, criminal convictions, just keeps on going and only getting a bigger victory.

You know, I think it's safe to say, judging from what everyone said today, either they were nauseous and upset or euphoric. No one's going to forget this one.

ABC NEWS: And President-elect Trump, as you mentioned, some of these things now, just the second president to win nonconsecutive terms in office, growing his coalition of voters from just four years ago comes into his second term as the only commander in chief convicted of a crime and is an incredibly polarizing figure. Historically, have divisive leaders like Trump been able to unite the party or only drive us further apart?

JORDAN: You know, if he really can turn around after, you know, all of the offensive words. I mean, he called Kamala Harris low IQ and he, you know, he has said he's going to do all kinds of things. But, you know, Donald Trump always surprises. So let's see what he does.

I mean, now maybe he has his eye on history. He has such a long list of things that he said he was going to do on Day One. Right. He's going to seal the border, hire more border agents, fire federal employees, trim the government down. I mean, it goes on and on and on. Tariffs, lower taxes.

You know, he's going to be pretty busy. But it's really the feeling in Washington now is that the moving vans are coming. You know, there's a big change afoot. That's what you feel like.

ABC NEWS: And this will be Melania Trump's second term as first lady. But she remains rather a mystery to most, standing back from much of the spotlight. What do you think that her role will be with this next term?

JORDAN: You know, I think she is really underestimated. People thought, oh, she hates politics. She doesn't really like to be there. But when I interviewed over 100 people and spent a couple of years going to her native Slovenia and everywhere she worked in Europe, I came away with a woman who is a loner for sure. She doesn't need people around her, but she's determined, ambitious. She wants her place in history.

She encouraged her husband to go into politics. And this time around, unlike the first time, now she has experience and a bit more confidence. In 2016, she was shocked that they won. She thought Hillary Clinton was going to win. And she kind of came in late, feuding with her daughter-in-law, Ivanka. I think this time you're going to see a more assertive and a more confident Melania Trump.

ABC NEWS: Do you think she was surprised this time?

JORDAN: No, not at all. Her, her son, who she's close to, enormously close to, Barron Trump had been actually quite involved in a way in the campaign during his dad telling him which podcast younger people are listening to, what's the cool thing to go on?

And Donald Trump actually listened to him and did do that and has actually credited Barron. So Melania and Barron, you know, are more front and center this time. And I think that, you know, going through all the criticism that they had, it's kind of a bunker Trump mentality where we won and we deserve this. And they're more of a team. Even if she's going to still sneak away and be invisible sometimes.

ABC NEWS: Mary Jordan, our thanks to you. Really appreciate your time tonight.

JORDAN: Thank you.