Melania Trump defends her husband: 'He is not Hitler'

After making a surprise appearance at her husband's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, Melania Trump spoke out on "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday, fiercely defending him against reported comments that he had expressed admiration for Hitler.

"He is not Hitler and his supporters stand behind him because they want to see the country successful. We see what kind of support he has," she said of the former president.

Donald Trump has falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris called him Hitler (she cited reports that Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly said he had praised Hitler for doing some "good things" and wanted generals like Hitler's).

Melania Trump called the criticism "terrible."

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump wave as they leave the stage at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York City. Evan Vucci/AP

The former first lady also said her husband was well aware of her position supporting abortion rights before her views were published in her new book.

Earlier this month, Melania Trump broke from the Republican Party by declaring those views in what some suggested was an eleventh hour move to court women before the election. She said on Tuesday that her husband knew about her stance long before the book came out.

"My husband knew my position, my belief, since the day we met. It was not a big surprise for him. I guess other people, the world did not know where my stances are," she said. "He was not surprised, he knew about it."

Discussing her Election Day plans, she indicated that she would vote on Tuesday. Donald Trump had floated voting early in a sign of unity with his party's newer message of support on that subject -- but he has continued to criticize the idea.

"We will be in Palm Beach and in the morning, we will go to vote, me and my husband, and then it will be a waiting time, period of waiting and we'll see and I hope it is a success and a party in the evening," Melania said, indicating that she hopes to know the results that same evening.

Former first lady Melania Trump waves before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York City. Evan Vucci/AP

"I hope the election will be fair and everything will be selected as we say on Tuesday night," she said.

"I feel good. We are feeling good. We are working hard. My husband, he's all over the country, traveling, and as we saw, Sunday evening," she said.

"I'm not anxious, this time is different. I have more experience and knowledge," she said, discussing a potential Trump victory next week. "I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know what to expect. You know what kind of people you need to get, people on your team that have the same vision as me."

Melania Trump applauds her husband Donald Trump after he spoke at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Melania Trump again spoke in tandem with her husband, pointing to the economy and immigration as issues she hopes can be improved if he wins.

"Well, I would like to see country to be safe and prosperous, better economy and peace in the world.That is very important," she said.

Commenting on her husband's indictments, she said "it is part of it, part of the politics."

"When he came to the White House for the first time when he was elected, I knew it would not be easy and I knew they would go after him. They did," she said.

In her new book, Melania discussed feeling betrayed. Referring to what she called "misinformation" and "mistruths," Melania highlighted tapes recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and senior adviser who wrote in "Melania and Me" that the former first lady showed frustration over criticism on the administration's family separation policy.

"It is betrayal. They show the world who they are and they know what they did," Melania Trump said. "To tape the first lady of the United States on phone calls and release to the public and edit phone calls, it is disgrace and should never happen to anybody."