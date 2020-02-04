Washington teens missing since Saturday: Sheriff The King County Sheriff's Office is working to locate the couple.

Two teenagers have been missing from Enumclaw, Washington, since Saturday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

18-year-old Austin Grote and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Alicia McCaskill were last seen at a Safeway in Enumclaw at 2.45 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to local authorities.

Austin Grote, right, and his girlfriend, Alicia McCaskill, are seen in this undated handout photo. The pair were reported missing on Feb. 1, 2020. King County Sheriff's Office

Grote’s car was found by investigators over six miles away from the Safeway. The vehicle was located off Mud Mountain Dam Road, north of Mt. Rainier National Park.

A search by the King County Sheriff’s Office and King County Search and Rescue for the teenagers has been ongoing since Sunday.

In a tweet published yesterday, authorities released a picture of the pair, issuing an urgent appeal for the public to call 911 if they see either Grote or McCaskill.