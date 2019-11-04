Waze adds Cookie Monster voice navigation to celebrate the puppet's birthday

Nov 4, 2019, 12:37 PM ET
PHOTO: Cookie Monster is seen in Hamburg, Germany, July 1, 2013.PlayGeorg Wendt/picture-alliance/dpa via AP, FILE
C is for Cookie, but now it's also for car, closure, caution, crash and other words while driving when Cookie Monster is your co-pilot.

In honor of the "Sesame Street" star's birthday on Nov. 2, Waze announced that the beloved blue cookie-craving puppet's voice could be your guide while using the navigation app.

Waze tweeted a short video with an animated Cookie Monster face on wheels that resembles a car, driving to his destination where a cookie cake with a candle awaits.

Who knew Cookie Monster was a Scorpio?!

The unique "voice and mood" will be available to drivers for a limited-time, according to Waze.

Cookie Monster did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, but we're pretty sure he's a little busy helping people find the nearest bakery.