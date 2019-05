A 6-week-old kitten was rescued on Tuesday.

A woman in Cupertino, California, heard meowing as she walked by a storm drain, so she peered in and spotted the orange and white calico trapped at the bottom.

Santa Clara County Sheriffs Office via AP

Heroes from the San Jose Fire Department lifted the grating over the drain as a deputy jumped in to scoop up the cat, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office told the Associated Press.

Santa Clara County Sheriffs Office via AP

The kitten was examined, fed and should soon be up for adoption at a local shelter.