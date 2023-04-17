Weekend of gun violence in Chicago leaves 8 dead, dozens injured: Police

The city of Chicago faced a wave of gun violence this weekend that saw 35 people injured and eight people dead, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said that on Friday, a few minutes after 8 p.m., local time, a male suspect wearing all black entered a local business and fired into the crowd, wounding a man who was shot twice in the stomach, who later died at Loyola University Medical Center, and also injuring a 65-year-old man who was shot in the leg and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

In another incident on Friday, a 32-year-old man was shot in both feet while standing in an alley. He was transported to a local hospital and is in good condition, police said. No arrests were made.

Another man was outside his car Friday when he was allegedly shot in his left foot. He ended up driving himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in good condition. Police did not make an arrest in the incident.

Two teenagers were also shot on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. One victim, 15, was shot in the foot and was sent to Comer Children's Hospital and listed in good condition.

The other victim, described as being in his late teens, was shot in the abdomen and was sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to Chicago police.

In the early hours of Saturday, a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive on the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago police work the scene following a police involved shooting in the 3800 block of W. Flournoy, April 15, 2023, in Chicago. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, FILE

An off-duty Chicago police officer died by suicide on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement officials. He was found unresponsive inside his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the face on Sunday afternoon after he was approached by four people while he was walking, according to police. The suspects fled into a nearby building, prompting a SWAT response.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital and SWAT is investigating the incident, police said.

Chicago police responded to calls early Monday morning after midnight of a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman shot inside their crashed vehicle in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

An initial investigation indicates that the two individuals were approached by two, armed male suspects who attempted to steal their car. The victims attempted to drive away when the suspects allegedly shot into their car, which crashed into a parked vehicle, police said.

The male victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was shot in the foot and was sent to the same hospital, where she is listed in good condition.

Law enforcement officials are investigating all of the shooting incidents.