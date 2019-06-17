Wet, stormy forecast ahead from Plains to Northeast

Jun 17, 2019, 5:22 AM ET
PHOTO: Pea-sized hail pelted parts of Colorado over the weekend.PlayKRDO
WATCH The Midwest gets hit with heavy round of tornadoes

Over the weekend, at least 20 tornadoes were reported in eight states -- North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Illinois -- as much of the U.S. braces for a wet, stormy week ahead.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

A region stretching from the Plains to the Northeast could see local rainfalls of 4 total inches this week, which comes on the heels of five tornadoes in Indiana and half a foot of rain in southern Texas, which experienced flash flooding.

PHOTO: Early Monday, severe storms and heavy rain blanketed much of the U.S. ABC News
Early Monday, severe storms and heavy rain blanketed much of the U.S.

Heavy rain is expected from this storm system, with flood alerts Monday morning stretching from Illinois to New Jersey.

PHOTO: A wide patch of flood watches have been issued for Monday morning. ABC News
A wide patch of flood watches have been issued for Monday morning.

Severe storms are likely Monday from the Plains into the mid-Atlantic, including damaging wind, hail and heavy rain for cities including Washington and Philadelphia.

PHOTO: Severe storms are forecast Monday in the mid-Atlantic region. ABC News
Severe storms are forecast Monday in the mid-Atlantic region.
PHOTO: Some spots could see 4 inches of rain this week. ABC News
Some spots could see 4 inches of rain this week.

Some areas in the eastern half of the U.S. this week could see half a foot of rain, leading to more flooding.