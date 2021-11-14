White House economic director on what Biden administration is doing about inflation

White House National Economic Director Brian Deese acknowledged that "inflation is high and it's affecting Americans in their pocketbook and their outlook," but promised the administration is working to address the rise in costs in both the short and long term.

"That concern actually underscores why it's so important to move forward on the Build Back Better bill that Congress is considering," Deese said in an interview Sunday with George Stephanopoulos on "This Week," making the case for President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion social spending bill still being debated in Congress.

"This bill is actually going to address the core costs that American families are facing in child care, in housing, in health care," he added.

As inflation continues to plague the U.S., a new ABC News-Washington Post poll paints a problematic picture for the president on the economy as a whole: 70% of Americans say it is in bad shape, and more than half -- 55% -- disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy.

With the holidays rapidly approaching and prices climbing by more than 6% in the last 12 months, Stephanopoulos pressed Deese on what the administration can do now to offer relief to families.

"I know you're hoping to pass it, but even if it does pass, it's going to take a while for the benefits to kick in. So what can Americans expect in the short term? Is inflation going to get worse before it gets better?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"We have to finish the job on COVID. We know that the more that people feel comfortable getting out into the economy, going to movies rather than buying television at home, working in the workplace, the more we can return a sense of normalcy to our economy," Deese said, adding that the administration will also tackle the supply chain crunch felt across the globe with the bipartisan infrastructure bill Biden will sign into law Monday.

"It's the first time that a president is actually delivering on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, and while a number of those pieces will be longer term, there are things that will go into effect right away to try to get money out to help. For example, upgrade our ports, upgrade our airports, upgrade our roads," Deese said.

"We're going to work without delay to get that money working for the American people," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.