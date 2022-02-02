Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' for 2 weeks over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from "The View" for two weeks over comments she made on Monday's show about the Holocaust.

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement. "The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

On Monday, while discussing a Tennessee school district banning the graphic novel "Maus," Goldberg said, "If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn't about race."

Goldberg said instead it was about "man's inhumanity to man" and that both groups of people were white.

The longtime host of the talk show apologized on Monday night, saying on Twitter she had spoken to the head of the Anti-Defamation League about her comments.

"As Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people -- who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected," she wrote.

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused," she added.