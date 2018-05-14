Widespread severe weather expected from Texas to Virginia

Severe weather this weekend brought more than 100 damaging storm reports from western Texas to the mid-Atlantic. Storms are expected to continue in the eastern U.S. for the next few days.

Damaging winds of more than 60 mph produced damage in Pennsylvania yesterday, uprooting trees and destroying some buildings. Hail the size of baseballs covered the ground in Texas panhandle yesterday.

A stormy pattern from the Great Plains to the Northeast will continue for the next couple of days as a stalled frontal boundary remains in place. Several atmospheric impulses will move along this frontal boundary over the next two days increasing the chance for severe thunderstorms.

ABC News

Widespread severe weather is expected Monday from western Texas to Virginia. The biggest threat here will be damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

The severe weather continues, mostly in the mid-Atlantic states from West Virginia to New Jersey, where damaging winds, hail and flash flooding will be the biggest threat.

ABC News

Watching the tropics

Even though the official start to the Atlantic hurricane season is not until June 1, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the eastern Gulf of Mexico for possible development into subtropical or tropical cyclone over the next several days.

An area of low pressure is developing southwest of the Florida panhandle on Monday morning and bringing heavy rain to the central and southern part of the state. Gusty winds, localized flash flooding and lightning is expected today in the state.

ABC News

Over the next several days, this low pressure will slowly drift north through the eastern Gulf of Mexico and continue to bring heavy rain to Florida, as well as most of the Southeast by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A wide area of 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecast through Thursday for most of eastern Florida with localized areas getting more than 4 inches of rain. Flash flooding is possible.