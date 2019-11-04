A Florida woman defended her husband and child when she shot and killed an armed suspect who broke into her home.

Officers in Hillsborough County responded to a 911 call on Oct. 30 reporting a home invasion in progress in Lithia, about 25 miles from Tampa.

Investigators arrived on scene and found a male suspect dead in a ditch outside the home on the side of the road.

The preliminary investigation showed that two unknown males, who were wearing masks, had broken into the home and made demands, police said.

The male victim, later identified as Jeremy King, told Bay 9 News that the suspects pointed guns at him, demanded money and threatened him.

King was pistol-whipped and beaten when he refused, police said. He was later transported to the hospital following the incident.

"I’ve got a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in my head," King told the station. "I took a severe beating."

The couple's young daughter, who King said is 11 years old, was also inside the home at the time of the attack.

King's wife, who he said is 8 months pregnant, was in the back bedroom when the suspects broke in. When she opened the bedroom door to see what was going on, one of the suspects shot at her, King said.

That's when the wife returned fire with an AR-style assault rifle, striking the suspect, a source told ABC News. The gun was legally owned by the family, police said.

The suspect, described by police as a Hispanic male in his 20s, was later found in the ditch outside the home.

The second suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle and is wanted in connection with the incident, police said.

The attack is not believed to be random, according to police, who said they will be investigating the couple's acquaintances and friends to find out why the family was targeted in the home invasion.

Police have not revealed any additional details on the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.