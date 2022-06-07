Wildfire erupts near LA as record-breaking heat scorches Southwest

Temperatures in parts of Southern California could soar to triple digits.

A brush fire erupted Monday afternoon in Hesperia, California, leaving one burn victim and up to 50 acres of scorched land, amid record-breaking temperatures in the Southwest.

The condition of the victim was not released.

The Hesperia area is under an excessive heat watch starting Thursday through the weekend as temperatures could reach 108 degrees.

The extreme heat in the Apple and Lucerne valleys in Southern California will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those who work or participate in activities outside, acccording to the National Weather Service.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out in Hesperia Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022, in the area of Highway 173 and Highway 138 in Hesperia California. San Bernardino County Fire Department

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

Dry and windy conditions are expected to continue in the area for the rest of the week with elevated fire danger.

Very warm and dry conditions, with gusty winds, will affect the interior areas of Southwest California Tuesday through Sunday, according to the NWS.

Southern Santa Barbara County will face gusty, sundowner winds through Tuesday night, which will be followed by gusty onshore winds during the afternoon to evening period from Tuesday through Sunday.

As extreme heat and dry weather continues, there is an increased risk of active wildfires over interior areas.

The NWS called for residents to take extra caution with any source of spark or flame, and to report any smoke to local officials.

The extreme heat in California comes during a record-breaking heat wave in Texas, including San Antonio, which is expecting the biggest heat wave this early in the season in 74 years. The temperature could reach 104 degrees on Tuesday in San Antonio, as well as 104 in El Paso and 95 in Dallas.

Over the last several days, record high temperatures have been observed in San Angelo, Del Rio, Abilene and Midland.

Heat warnings and advisories have been issued across the Southwest from Texas to California. In Phoenix, the temperature is expected to reach 115 degrees, while Death Valley could see temperatures as high as 122 degrees this weekend.