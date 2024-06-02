2 firefighters injured as wildfire spreads to 11,000 acres near San Francisco

The Corral Fire was about 13% contained by Saturday evening, officials said.

Two firefighters were injured and evacuation orders were issued as a wildfire spread to more than 11,000 acres in Northern California on Saturday night, officials said.

The Corral Fire was burning in San Joaquin County, close to the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which is about 50 miles outside San Francisco, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"Areas west of the California Aqueduct, South of Corral Hollow Creek, West to Alameda County and South to Stanislaus County should leave now," San Joaquin emergency officials said late Saturday.

Two firefighters were injured in the blaze, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Silveira said in an interview with KXTV. One had minor injuries and the other had moderate injuries, he said, adding that both were expected to survive.

In this image from an AlertCalifornia/UC San Diego monitoring camera, smoke rises from the Corral Fire near the city of Tracy, Calif., Saturday, June 1, 2024. AP

The fire had been ignited on Friday near Interstate 580 on the western edge of Tracy and had spread to about 11,047 acres, with about 13% contained, by 11:45 p.m. PT on Saturday, officials said.

It moved quickly through the tall dry grass in the area, Silveira said.

"With these winds, it was growing very quickly," he said. "The fire was moving faster than we could post updates."