Wildfires continue spreading in California, Humberto veers away from the U.S.

Sep 16, 2019, 7:55 AM ET
PHOTO: California Fire helicopter makes a pass over the Horseshoe fire as brush crews mop up hot spots above Aswut Circle near Awaal Street in San Jacinto, Calif., Sep 15, 2019.
There are currently 12 wildfires burning in the state of California this morning according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

On Saturday a wildfire, known as the Horseshoe Fire broke out in Riverside County, California, caused mandatory evacuations that have now been lifted. The fire is currently 30% contained and has burned 490 acres of land so far.

On Sunday a fire dubbed the Bautista Fire also broke out in Riverside County. The fire has burned 50 acres and is 0% contained at the moment meaning that dry brush and gusty winds could actually fuel these fires to spread even more.

PHOTO: Most of Nevada is under a Red Flag Warning for today. ABC News
Most of Nevada is under a Red Flag Warning for today.

There is also fire danger in the east of California near the Nevada border including most of the state Nevada and into Utah where winds could gust from 40 to 60 mph today.

The good news is that much cooler air will be moving into central and northern California with rain so the risk of wildfires should go down dramatically later today there.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Humberto is now a Category 1 hurricane with winds at 85 mph and is moving northeast away from the U.S. coastline. The only threat to the U.S. will be large waves of up to 7 feet high and rip currents along the coasts of Florida and the Carolinas.

PHOTO: Hurricane Humberto is heading toward Bermuda but is not expected to make a direct hit. ABC News
Hurricane Humberto is heading toward Bermuda but is not expected to make a direct hit.

Humberto will pass to the north of Bermuda on Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing some heavy rain to the island but the good news is that Bermuda is not expecting to suffer a direct hit.

PHOTO: Hurricane Humbertos path is veering away from the Atlantic coast and moving back out to sea. ABC News
Hurricane Humberto's path is veering away from the Atlantic coast and moving back out to sea.