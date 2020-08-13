Wildfires spreading in West, Lake fire forces evacuations Meanwhile, the East Coast is expecting more rain Thursday.

Wildfire season is in full effect Thursday as multiple fires throughout the West are being fueled by bone dry conditions.

The Lake fire broke out north of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon and grew to 10,000 acres in just hours. It is currently 0% contained. Evacuations were issued for residences in the area.

In Oregon, the Mosier fire broke out and scorched 500 acres and is threatening 300 homes.

The Grizzly Creek fire in Colorado is now 4,624 acres, with evacuations continuing for some communities in the area.

Gusty winds and dry conditions were fueling the fires in Oregon and Colorado Wednesday and more gusty winds are expected Thursday.

Red flag warnings continue for the Rockies and the heat watches and warnings have been issued from Oregon, California and Arizona, where it could be as hot as 120 degrees in some areas Thursday.

The heat will expand over the next few days as temperatures are expected to reach 100s, even in the Pacific Northwest.

Meanwhile, large portions of the U.S. are dealing with significant rain.

A slow-moving storm system brought more than 10 inches of rain to southwestern Arkansas Wednesday, submerging neighborhoods there.

In Virginia and Maryland, up to 4 inches of rain in just a few hours produced causing flood rescues, and even a sinkhole to develop swallowing cars and cutting off a neighborhood in Virginia.

More heavy rain is on the way from New Jersey to North Carolina. A Flash flood watch has been issued for the area for Thursday.

Some areas could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain in the next 48 hours.