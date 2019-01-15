A coyote that snuck into a Nashville boat show without admission was soon booted from the convention center after it was cornered by employees.

The coyote ran past the security checkpoint at the Music City Center Sunday night around 10:20 p.m. during the last day of the Progressive Nashville Boat Show, Nashville Police Department Public Affairs Manager Don Aaron told ABC News. Authorities believe the coyote gained access to the building through one of the loading ramps as the boat show was packing up, Aaron said.

After the coyote ventured into the center's exhibit hall, employees were able to corral it into the men's bathroom, ABC Nashville station WKRN reported.

Metro Nashville Police Department

As Nashville police officer Brenna Hosey responded to the scene, she radioed dispatchers to make sure the animal wasn't "just a German Shepherd" or other type of dog that "got loose," she told WKRN.

Central Precinct Officer Brenna Hosey says a coyote that had gotten into a Music City Center restroom Sun night was just scared. Using catch poles, Hosey & Metro Animal Control led the coyote to Hosey's police car. She drove her passenger to a wooded area and safely released it. pic.twitter.com/YIDWi3x5iz — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 14, 2019

"So I round the corner expecting a dog, and I look around the corner, and sure enough, like -- perched up on the sink -- is a coyote," Hosey told the local station.

Hosey said it "bothered" her how "terrified" the animal looked.

"I felt so bad for him," she said. "He was just trembling, and I could tell he just wanted to get out of there he just didn’t know how."

Metro Nashville Police Department

The coyote did not lunge or show any aggression toward any humans, only baring its teeth as the rope on the catch point was placed around its neck, Aaron said.

Once Hosey learned from animal control that it may be euthanized, she offered to release it herself and loaded it in the back of her patrol car, where it became much more relaxed, Aaron said.

"Once it was put in the back seat, and the catch pole was released, the animal just lied down," Aaron said.

Hosey then took the coyote to a wooded area in Nashville and released it, Aaron said.

No one was injured during the coyote encounter, Aaron said.

The boat show was attended by 15,000 people over four days, according to the convention center's website.