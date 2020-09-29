Windy, dry and hot weather will continue for parts of California Temperatures could top 100 degrees in parts of inland Los Angeles.

There are 23 large wildfires currently burning in California on Tuesday as dry brush and windy and hot conditions have been spreading and fueling the fires.

More record highs were broken on Monday in the Bay area as Napa reached 103, San Francisco Airport hit 96 and San Jose peaked at 101.

Also, in Southern California experienced dry and gusty winds to more than 40 mph on Monday helping to spread some of the new fires there.

Some of the worst conditions will be in southern California where a Red Flag Warning and a Heat Advisory have been issued, including Los Angeles and San Diego.

Temperatures could top 100 degrees in parts of inland Los Angeles with coastal areas reaching the 90s.

In Northern California, winds are expected to be lighter but dry conditions and temperatures close to 100 degrees will remain all the way to Redding, California and Southern Oregon.

Over the next few days, the heat will continue with temperatures in the 100 degree range from Redding down to Burbank where some areas could see a few record highs.

A major wind event is not expected in the next few days which should help to fight the fires but the usual localized gusty winds are expected in the canyons and mountains.

Elsewhere, a strong cold front is expected to produce some heavy rain with flooding possible for the Northeast on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Some areas in the Northeast could get more than 3 inches of rain and if this rain comes down too fast, some minor flooding will be possible in the urban areas.

Finally, a possible Tropical Depression could form in the Northern Caribbean by Friday night into Saturday and, if it becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Gamma.

It is too early to tell where it will go after this weekend but some models have it move into the Gulf Coast by next week. Stay tuned.

