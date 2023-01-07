Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions jackpot nearing $1 billion

There have only been three larger jackpots in the past 20 years.

The winning numbers were drawn Friday night for the Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated prize of $940 million.

The winning numbers for Friday’s jackpot were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and the Gold Mega Ball number was 13.

“In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize. The Mega Millions record remains $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. Two years ago, a $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021, and there was that big $1.337 billion jackpot won in Illinois last July,” Mega Millions said in a statement this week.

Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. Charles Krupa/AP

There have been 23 consecutive drawings since Oct. 14 but no grand prize winner has been declared which has sweetened the jackpot into nearly a billion.

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday if there is no winner from Friday’s drawing.