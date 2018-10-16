Winter-like air moving into Midwest, Northeast; Heavy rain hits Texas

Oct 16, 2018, 6:54 AM ET
PHOTO: A driver needed to be rescued from a car in Johnson County, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.PlayJohnson County Emergency Management
WATCH Winter-like air moving into Midwest, Northeast

Some of the coldest air of the season is about to descend on the U.S. from the Arctic.

Wind chills on Tuesday morning are already in the teens, 20s and 30s from the Rockies to the Northeast.

The coldest morning and day will be on Thursday for the Northeast and the Midwest as another reinforcing shot of cold air moves in. It will feel like it is below freezing for much of the Northeast.

PHOTO: The coldest air of the season is moving into the Midwest and Northeast for the rest of the week. ABC News
The coldest air of the season is moving into the Midwest and Northeast for the rest of the week.

This will be a major shock to the system considering it's been very mild all of September and the first half of October in the Northeast.

PHOTO: Wind chill temperatures are going to dip below freezing across much of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday morning.ABC News
Wind chill temperatures are going to dip below freezing across much of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday morning.

Flashing flooding in Texas

Up to 10 inches of rain fell just south of Dallas on Monday, producing flash flooding, washing out roads and prompting water rescues.

Unsettled weather will continue to pelt Texas with more rain on the way in the next several days!

Flood watches and warnings continue to be in place Tuesday morning for a large portion of the state, including Dallas, Abilene and San Angelo. Flash flooding is ongoing right now.

PHOTO: Flood watches and flash flood warnings are in place across much of Texas.ABC News
Flood watches and flash flood warnings are in place across much of Texas.

Additional rainfall is forecast through the next several days with some areas likely seeing an additional half a foot of rain and more flooding expected.

PHOTO: As much as 6 inches of rain could fall in central Texas.ABC News
As much as 6 inches of rain could fall in central Texas.

