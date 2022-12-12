Winter storm slams Northeast, 90 flights canceled across US: Latest weather forecast

Up to 9 inches of snow hit western Massachusetts and upstate New York.

Ninety flights are canceled across the country on Monday, including 36 in Boston, as winter storms wreak havoc on roadways.

Up to 6 inches of snow hit near Hartford, Connecticut, and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Up to 9 inches of snow slammed western Massachusetts and upstate New York.

In the west, a weekend storm dropped up to 5 feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range and heavy rain fell from the Bay Area to Los Angeles.

That West Coast storm is now moving east and forecast to bring blizzard conditions to the Heartland and a tornado threat to the south.

Five states -- South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and eastern Colorado -- are under blizzard warnings, as the combination of falling and blowing snow are expected to create whiteout conditions.

Snowfall totals in the Plains and the Heartland could reach 1 to 2 feet.

Tuesday will be the big day for damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes in the south. Strong tornadoes are possible from Lufkin, Texas, to Alexandria, Louisiana.

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat moves into the Gulf Coast. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat from New Orleans to Tallahassee.

That storm system will move into the Northeast later in the week, bringing heavy snow inland and rain to the coast by Thursday and Friday.

Storm system will move east into the Northeast with heavy snow inland and rain for the coastal areas by Thursday ABC News

ABC News' Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.