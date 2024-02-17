More than a foot of snow fell in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

Winter storm slams parts of Northeast, leaving more than a foot of snow in Pennsylvania

A winter storm has hit parts of the Northeast, with more than a foot of snow already reported in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including snowfall rates of up to 4 inches per hour.

In Center Valley, Pennsylvania, 13.8 inches of snow fell while Holland Township, New Jersey, received 13 inches on Saturday.

Allentown, Pennsylvania, received 12.1 inches, New Brunswick, New Jersey, received 10.1 inches and Coney Island, New York, received 9.9 inches of snow.

Snow falls in State College, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 16, 2024. Alex Schaaf

This storm weakened this morning, become more scattered in nature, and will develop brief and isolated snow showers through the afternoon in the Northeast.

A SEPTA bus slides back down a hill in slick, snowy condition in Philadelphia, on Jan. 15, 2024. Andrew Barczak

A park is covered in snow in Secaucus, New Jersey, on Feb. 17, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

On Friday, 4 to 6 inches of snow fell in the St. Louis, Missouri, area. There was a large pileup on Interstate 70 west of St. Louis – the local fire department said they had been responding to several multi-vehicle accidents.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis, Indiana, reported getting 4 to 6 inches of snowfall on Friday.

In Columbus, Ohio, 2 to 4 inches fell, but up to 6 to 8 inches of snow have been reported just north of the city.

Eastern Ohio, near Stillwater, Ohio, reported getting nearly a foot of snow.

The wind chills on Sunday morning will reach the 10s across the majority of the Northeast.

Afternoon highs will reach the 30s and 40s in the Northeast on Sunday. The sunshine on Sunday and Monday will greatly help to melt the snow. Anything left as liquid on the ground will then freeze overnight.