Over 10 million Americans under winter weather alerts due to post-Thanksgiving storm

Over 10 million Americans are under winter weather alerts, as a cross-country storm continues to bring snow to parts of the country over the busy holiday travel weekend.

Eleven states -- from Nevada to Illinois -- are under winter alerts on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, as the post-Thanksgiving storm is now impacting the central United States.

Snowy streets are pictured after a Thanksgiving night snow storm in Fort Collins, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Logan Newell/The Coloradoan via USA Today Network

This storm system has already brought heavy snow across the Northern to Central Rockies -- including dumping more than 25" of snow in Wyoming -- though snowfall amounts are expected to be lighter than what has fallen so far, the National Weather Service said.

Accumulations are expected to be in the 2" to 4" range. The heaviest snow is forecast to fall in Kansas, with upwards of 8" possible through Sunday, which is expected to be the busiest air travel day of the year.

ABC News

Snow is then expected to move into the Chicago area on Sunday, with the highest rates forecast to fall between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Chicago could see between 1" to 2" of snow.

ABC News

As the system departs the middle of the U.S., winds are expected to increase, driving wind chills down below zero in some areas, including parts of Kansas.

Later on Sunday, the system is forecast to blend with a coastal low and bring brief periods of heavy rain to cities including New York City, Boston and Hartford, Connecticut. The rainfall is expected to be under 1" in the Northeast, though much of New England could see up to 2" of rain.

In the South, rain is also expected along the immediate Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida, with travel disruptions possible in the region, the National Weather Service said. Up to 1" of rain is likely.