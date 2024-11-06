Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 12:15 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
279
223
279
Harris
66,732,422
270 to win
Trump
71,606,398
Expected vote reporting: 89%

2 police officers shot and injured at Kentucky mental health center

Two police officers are expected to recover after being shot at a mental health center in Bowling Green, Kentucky

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 10:39 AM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Two Kentucky police officers were shot and injured early Wednesday at a mental health center.

The officers were being treated at a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Ronnie Ward, a Bowling Green police spokesperson.

The shooting happened at LifeSkills Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit, according WKBO-TV. The center treats patients with serious mental illnesses, its website says.

No other information on the shooting was immediately available. The Kentucky State Police are investigating. A message seeking comment from state police was not immediately returned.

Ward told WKBO that the officers are going to recover.

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events