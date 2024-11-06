Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 2:10 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
66,993,547
270 to win
Trump
71,869,948
Expected vote reporting: 89%

5 are killed when small jet crashes into vehicle after taking off in suburban Phoenix

Police say five people died when a small jet crashed into a vehicle after taking off from an airport in suburban Phoenix

ByThe Associated Press
November 5, 2024, 11:31 PM

MESA, Ariz. -- A small jet crashed into a vehicle Tuesday after taking off from a suburban Phoenix airport, killing five people, police said.

The plane crashed while taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, police there said in a statement. The Honda HA-420 light business jet struck the vehicle outside airport property at 4:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Television news video showed what appeared to be a large fire on a road near the airport.

Five people were confirmed dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said five people were aboard the plane but didn't specify whether they all died or whether anyone in the vehicle may have been among the victims.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and Mesa authorities will investigate. No further information was released.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events