3 brought to hospital after stabbing and shooting at Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS -- Three people were brought to a hospital after two of them were stabbed and the other was shot at a Las Vegas casino.

The violent encounter occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Authorities say two of the injured were in critical condition.

Police haven’t yet publicly identified the people involved in the incident or described how the encounter unfolded. Still, they said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Videos posted on the social platform X showed emergency vehicles with flashing lights outside the casino, police tape wrapped around several slot machines inside and security employees tending to someone on the floor.

The Associated Press left messages with Las Vegas police. A Red Rock spokesperson confirmed the encounter occurred at the Las Vegas property but declined to provide any details. _____ This story has been corrected to say that the site of the encounter was the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, not the Red Rock Resort and Casino.