Abortion restrictions struck down by New Mexico Supreme Court

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday struck down abortion restrictions by conservative cities and counties at the request of the state attorney general.

The unanimous opinion reinforces the state’s position as having some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country. The ruling preserves access to abortion procedures across a state that has become a major destination for people from other states with bans who seek procedures elsewhere.