Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 8, 9:01 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
Harris
70,206,781
270 to win
Trump
74,118,821
Expected vote reporting: 93%

Amsterdam authorities say rioters 'actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them' after soccer match

ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2024, 3:08 AM

AMSTERDAM -- Amsterdam authorities say rioters 'actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them' after soccer match.

