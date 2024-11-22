Authorities carry out controlled explosion near US Embassy in London
British police have carried out a controlled explosion near the U.S. Embassy in London as they investigated reports of a suspicious package in the area
ByThe Associated Press
November 22, 2024, 5:45 AM
LONDON -- British police carried out a controlled explosion Friday near the U.S. Embassy in London as they investigated reports of a suspicious package in the area.
No one was injured. A road on the western side of the embassy was closed.
London's Metropolitan Police Service said it is continuing to investigate the incident.
“Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the U.S. Embassy in London,'' the Embassy said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution.''