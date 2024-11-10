National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,892,662
270 to win
Trump
74,563,599
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Bernhard Langer wins for 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, taking season-ending event at age 67
ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 6:45 PM
PHOENIX -- Bernhard Langer wins for 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, taking season-ending event at age 67.