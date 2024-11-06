National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,123,482
270 to win
Trump
71,982,809
Expected vote reporting: 90%
Biden calls President-elect Trump to congratulate him on election win, invites him to White House for transition meeting
Biden calls President-elect Trump to congratulate him on election win, invites him to White House for transition meeting
ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 2:38 PM
WASHINGTON -- Biden calls President-elect Trump to congratulate him on election win, invites him to White House for transition meeting.