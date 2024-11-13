Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 13, 12:53 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,438,071
270 to win
Trump
75,608,158
Expected vote reporting: 96%

Biden greets Trump with handshake in Oval Office meeting, each pledging a smooth transition from Democrat to Republican

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 11:13 AM

WASHINGTON -- Biden greets Trump with handshake in Oval Office meeting, each pledging a smooth transition from Democrat to Republican.

